Gigi Dall'Igna kept his word: on the stage at Madonna di Campiglio, during the presentation of the official Ducati team, he promised that we would see a new aerodynamic package on the Desmosedici GP in the Sepang tests.

We expected to see something next week, in the collective tests, with the arrival of the starting drivers, but in the Red garage the experiments began already in the Shakedown, with the photographers who had the opportunity to pinch the test driver Michele Pirro in action with a black hull that contained several new features.

Unfortunately, the image we have is not too clear for the moment, but we can see that there is essentially a cross between the two solutions that Ducati had approved for the GP23s last season.

In fact, in the lower part of the fairing, the diffuser is always present, therefore the solution that was chosen by the two official riders, the two-time world champion Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini. However, this is coupled with the step that we saw last year on the Prima Pramac Racing GP23s.

The substantial difference is right here, because the step is no longer as long as the entire side: the fairing starts out very narrow and then widens shortly after the diffuser. The novelty is precisely that now there is also a step in the front section, on which you can notice a rather large slit for the passage of air. Judging by this image posted on social media by GPOne.com colleagues, this blowing would have its outlet in the lower part of the hull, where a second slit can be seen.

Judging also by the presence of a lot of American tape, the feeling is that these are still solutions made in prototyping, therefore that this is still an experimental phase. In short, Dall'Igna kept his word, but between now and the start of the World Cup there could still be some surprises.