The Apple brand became the most expensive in the world after its value rose by 74% over the year to $516.6 billion, while Amazon, for example, grew by only 3.2% to $308. 9 billion. This was stated on February 2 in the annual research of analysts Brand Finance Global 500.

“Apple achieved significant increases in brand value even as its share of iPhone sales stabilized[…]and maintained its position as the dominant player in the premium smartphone market with a 71% share,” the report noted.

In second place is the Microsoft brand, which was in fourth place last year, demonstrating an increase of almost 78% (to $340.4 billion). Google retained third place in the ranking (+18.5%, up to $333.4 billion).

Following far behind in the list are Samsung and Walmart, which went into negative territory – the value of the first brand decreased by 0.3% to $99.4 billion, the second by 15% to $96.8 billion.

The top 500 included 201 American brands. In addition to brands from the USA and China, the top 30 included only six companies from other countries: Samsung (South Korea), Deutsche Telekom, Mercedes-Benz and Allianz (Germany), Toyota (Japan) and Shell (UK). Russian brands are not represented in the ranking.

Earlier, on December 15, Bloomberg reported that a number of Chinese provinces had introduced a ban on the use of imported equipment by government employees. Leaving gadgets such as iPhones or Samsung smartphones at home is required. It was noted that the new rule hit the American company Apple the hardest, whose shares began to fall. At the same time, one of the largest factories where its equipment is produced is located in Hebei, China.

Before this, in August, Bloomberg reported that shares of the American corporation Apple Inc. fell nearly 3% in two days, wiping the company's market value by nearly $200 billion, amid reports of Chinese authorities planning to expand its iPhone ban. As the agency pointed out, Apple's problems are aggravated by rising US Treasury yields as they sell off due to fears that the Federal Reserve will have to step up its fight against inflation.