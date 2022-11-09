On Sunday, November 6, at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Cheste (Spain), Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati wrote an important page in the history of MotoGP by hitting the 2022 riders world title. Together with the manufacturers’ title and the team title obtained by the Ducati Lenovo Team, the Borgo Panigale house has achieved its third laurel this season, its best ever in the premier class.

– With a total of seven wins, ten podiums and five pole positions, Bagnaia captured his first world title in the premier class in the last Grand Prix of the 2022 season held in Valencia. Together with the world championship won by Casey Stoner in 2007, this is the second MotoGP rider title for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

– Bagnaia becomes the first Italian rider to win the world title in MotoGP on an Italian motorcycle, the Desmosedici GP. The last to succeed in the top class was Giacomo Agostini exactly fifty years ago, in 1972, when he won the 500cc world championship with the MV Agusta. Valentino Rossi, on the other hand, was the last Italian rider to win the MotoGP riders’ championship in 2009, 13 years ago.

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: MotoGP

– The title victory took place thanks to a historic comeback: Bagnaia’s maximum gap from the leader was 91 points after the tenth race at Sachsenring (Germany), which was then bridged over eight Grands Prix. Bagnaia thus beat the previous record of Rainey who in 1992 recovered a disadvantage of 65 lengths.

– Bagnaia was also the first Ducati rider to score four consecutive victories at Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg and Misano.

– In 2022 Bagnaia completed 189 laps leading a race and set the fastest race lap on three occasions: in the Spanish, French and Italian GPs.

– With a total of 11 wins with the Desmosedici GP, Bagnaia is in third place among the riders to have achieved the most successes in the premier class with Ducati (1st Stoner with 23 wins, 2nd Dovizioso with 14).

– The 2022 season was the best ever for Ducati in MotoGP: the Borgo Panigale manufacturer achieved a total of 32 podiums with 7 different riders (10 Bagnaia, 7 Miller, 6 Bastianini, 4 Zarco, 4 Martin, 1 Bezzecchi ), including 12 victories (7 Bagnaia, 4 Bastianini, 1 Miller).

– In the last 26 races, Ducati has always been on the podium.

– Ducati has hit 16 pole positions this season with 7 different riders, a record for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Only Suzuki had previously managed to hit pole with 5 different riders in a single season. This year Ducati also equaled the record for pole position in a single season previously held only by Honda.

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Ducati Corse

– In the last 40 races, Ducati has always placed at least one Desmosedici GP in the front row of the starting grid.

– On six occasions this year Ducati has obtained a monopoly on the front row by placing all Desmosedici GPs in the first three positions of the starting grid.

– In Austin (GP of the Americas) and Mugello (GP of Italy) Ducati had the monopoly of the top 5 on the grid.

– For the third consecutive year and the fourth in its history in MotoGP, Ducati has won the World Constructors’ Championship in the premier class with a total of 448 points and a 192 advantage over the runner-up.

– For the second consecutive year and the third in its history in MotoGP, the Ducati Lenovo Team won the Team World Championship in MotoGP with 454 total points at the end of the season.

– For the second consecutive year the factory-supported Ducati Pramac Racing team won the 2022 title as best independent team in MotoGP

– Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team rider, won the 2022 title as best rookie rider in MotoGP.

– Enea Bastianini obtained the title of best driver among the independent teams, the Gresini Racing Team. With six podiums and four victories to his credit, the Rimini rider finished the MotoGP World Championship in third position in the overall standings.

