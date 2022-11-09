A couple of days ago the list of games available on PlayStation Plus Essentials throughout November. Now, today they have been confirmed the titles that will be part of PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra starting on November 15.

Alongside the extensive list of Ratchet & Clank games, PlayStation Premium and Extra users will be able to enjoy:

–The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition | PS4, PS5

–Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege | PS4, PS5

–Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX | PS4

–Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | PS4

–Kingdom Hearts III | PS4

–Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4

–Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition | PS4, PS5

–Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4

–Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint | PS4

–Chorus | PS4, PS5

–What Remains of Edith Finch | PS4

–The Gardens Between | PS4, PS5

–Earth Defense Force: World Brothers | PS4

–Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain | PS4

–Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4

All these games will be available from next November 15 on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. In related topics, here you can check the extensive list of Ratchet & Clank games that will come to this service. Similarly, these are the PlayStation Plus Essentials titles for November.

Editor’s note:

On this occasion, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition and the entire Kingdom Hearts series are the most striking additions. However, the November selection has a couple of titles that are very worthwhile, such as What Remains of Edith Finch Y Chorus.

Via: PlayStation