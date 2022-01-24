Under the notes of the TurandotYamaha’s 2022 season opened at the Teatro Filarmonico in Verona, presenting the RNF MotoGP team. In short, no one sleeps, and Andrea Dovizioso does not want to sleep at all. Indeed, he returned to MotoGP also to marry a project that he considered ambitious. Sure, the 2021 results weren’t promising, but the team was able to overcome the Petronas farewell earthquake and reorganized, having Dovi the reference point of rebirth.

These are the words of Dovizioso: “We are in an anomalous place for the bike, the presentation is special and the livery is particularly beautiful. Last year’s experience was difficult but it was perfect for testing at the end of the year in Jerez, we had more feedback to work as hard as possible this winter and get to the Malaysian tests as ready as we can. It wasn’t easy but it was essential for me to know the teams and bikes and be ready for this season. I have a lot of experience and it’s good to avoid making mistakes, you know what you have to do, but it can also affect you, so you have to be very good at managing these two aspects well. Any advice to Darryn Binder? It is normal that his leap is huge. The first test in Jerez was a shock also because the track is small. I like to help other riders, let’s say that today’s MotoGP is very special because we are all close. You have to rest assured and make your own growth steps, without looking at the ranking position“.

This, however, Binder, directly promoted by Moto3: “It’s all different, it’s a big leap. I am looking forward to this challenge and I want to fight with the other rookies. It is wonderful to share the garage with Andrea and learn all I can from his experience. First time in MotoGP at Jerez? It was a dream that came true, I enjoyed every moment. Coming from Moto3, I have to adjust my driving style, for example I have to be more careful with the brakes and with the gas. Target? I think step by step, I don’t want to do anything that could disturb my progress“.