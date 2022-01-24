Taty Castellanos: Supposed desire of Gallardo. Very interesting striker, River fanatic fan (his networks prove it) and that pulls more than the concrete possibility. He is in New York City of the MLS, a club owned by the City Group, the same owners as Nahuel Bustos. pic.twitter.com/b8ir8qYPJx

— ????? ????á?????️✍️⚽?️ (@MateoFer08) January 11, 2022