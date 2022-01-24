What at first began as a simple rumor is now about to materialize: Julian Alvarez, the jewel that Club Atlético River Plate has, is one step away from being sold to Manchester City in England, in exchange for an impressive sum for Argentine football.
It is that the City Group will pay for the “Spider” about 27 million dollars, so subtracting the charges that these types of transfers have, the “Millionaire” would have 21 million dollars clean.
In strictly sports, City is willing to leave Álvarez in River until at least half of 2022, so the “Muñeco” will enjoy it until June but then he will surely have to find a replacement. Next, the options.
His representative Martín Sendoa has just assured that he will stay in Colón until the middle of the year, but that is where River can reappear, surely without Álvarez, to take him away. Gallardo claims it since the market began.
El Taty is a fan of River and would love to be directed by Gallardo. “They contacted me and my representative. They raised the possibility of River, but it does not depend only on me. You have to evaluate everything, if there are chances for Europe too. We’re seeing. I spoke with a collaborator of Gallardo and then I passed it on to my representative. They asked me if I was interested and obviously I said yes. Obviously when Gallardo calls you, one of the best technicians in the world, you can’t say no. He is a technician who can make you grow. It is something very nice that they call you from River and that they are interested in you. Nothing was closed, so we are seeing what happens these days, “said the striker.
The former Talleres de Córdoba and with a past in the Argentine Under 23 National Team is currently in Girona in Spain. The Cordovan has spent a season and a half in Spanish promotion, with 61 games (8 goals and 4 assists).

