When Suzuki announced its exit from MotoGP in Jerez on May 2, 2022, the eyes of the World Championship paddock turned to the Germans at BMW, who were presented with the opportunity to take over from the outgoing manufacturer. However, at the headquarters of the Bavarian brand there was no rush to make an automatic transition that, over time, has lost momentum.

While BMW is finally enjoying success in the SBK World Championship with its Turkish star Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has paved the way for the German brand’s first title, Sven Blusch, the new racing manager of the motorcycle division, who arrived from the world of four wheels to pilot BMW’s rumored move to MotoGP, is taking every opportunity to assure that at the moment there is nothing official in this regard.

Although initially everything seemed to indicate that Dorna was longing for the arrival of new manufacturers, reality could lead one to think otherwise.

“We agree that the vision of MotoGP will continue to be eleven teams and 22 riders. Experience, even after Suzuki’s withdrawal, has shown us that these are the best conditions,” explained Carlos Ezpeleta in an interview with Speedweek.

2022 was the last season with 24 riders on the grid, since then and without Suzuki, MotoGP has competed with 22 riders from eleven teams, four of which were supplied by Ducati, two each from Honda, Aprilia and KTM, and only one team with Yamaha, the official one.

“The fact is that we already have a huge treasure in our structure that we have not yet fully exploited,” Ezpeleta continues.

“The 22 active drivers represent 22 incredibly beautiful stories. We are seeing incredible action in 44 races. And I think we are already facing a huge challenge to tell these stories in the best possible way. With 24 protagonists, this task would be even greater,” says the World Championship sports director.

Repeat the Aprilia-Gresini experiment

With this scenario, Dorna pulls out the red carpet for BMW to enter MotoGP, but does not close the door to the German manufacturer or any other, even if the entry procedures would be identical to those that Aprilia had to use to reach the premier class.

In 2015, the Noale-based manufacturer returned to MotoGP, but had to do so in partnership with an existing private outfit, Gresini Racing, with which it maintained a sometimes tense relationship until 2022, when the Italian brand was able to sign a manufacturer deal with Dorna, with both teams competing separately from that year.

“In the end, it’s about the quality of the eleven teams. Whether these are supplied by five or six manufacturers is another matter,” Ezpeleta continues.

“But it’s no secret that our current priority is to have five manufacturers. This doesn’t mean that we want to prevent a sixth manufacturer from entering, but it does mean that another manufacturer should work with one of the eleven teams,” confirms the son of the MotoGP CEO, before reassuring: “Eleven teams and 22 riders, that’s decided.”

From here, BMW will have to make several decisions, the first of which is whether and in which year it wants to arrive in MotoGP. And then look for a partner among the current private teams: Tech3, Gresini, LCR, Trackhouse, VR46 or Pramac, the latter two with a multi-year contract recently signed with Ducati and Yamaha respectively, which in principle makes them anything but an option.

In any case, BMW’s arrival would not occur before 2027, when the championship will implement the new regulations. A two-year margin to develop a project worthy of the Teutonic brand.

Another factor that could influence is the pressure exerted by the Turk Toprak Razgatlioglu, who wants to demonstrate his indisputable talent in MotoGP, even if his age (27 years old) makes him reluctant to take this step with BMW, which, in the best case scenario, could offer him a bike in the premier class at 30 years old.