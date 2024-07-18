The world of football is crying again, as a true promise of the sport has passed away a few hours ago. We are referring to a young boy of 20 years old, Justin Cornejoalways a very good goalkeeper for Barcelona Sporting Club.

What happened to him? Here’s what we know.

Farewell to beloved footballer: Justin Cornejo was only 20 years old

Great mourning in the world of soccer as, at only 20 years old, he passed away forever Justin CornejoThe young man played the role of goalkeeper in the Barcelona Sporting Club. He was truly loved by his classmates, which is why everyone was shocked by this terrible news.

Justin left a huge void in his entire team and the team decided to suspend all kinds of activities and training as a sign of respect. Everyone has decided to write a message of condolence that can pay homage to this great and young man one last time. The memory you leave for all of us will be the one that will give us the strength we need to get out of this moment. Justin you will always be in our hearts, rest in peace friend. We love you.

This is one of the many messages that appear on the official bulletin board of the team, which was supposed to play a very important match in these hours. In the meantime, we are waiting for the autopsy on the body to understand the reason for the death.

What happened to poor Justin?

According to the latest information spread on the web, Justin would have suffered the stroke already in the afternoon of July 17th. For this reason the young man would have decided to go to hospital where doctors immediately realized the seriousness of his condition.

The boy probably hit the head while he was in his home and someone found him completely unconscious. The footballer was promptly accompanied at the hospitalbut without success. The fall It must have caused very serious damage and for this reason the doctors could not do anything to save him.