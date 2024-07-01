The Assen weekend provided other important answers regarding the MotoGP market. After 19 years together, Pramac Racing has decided to leave the Ducati orbit to join the Yamaha project. In addition to the possibility of essentially being a second factory structure of the Iwata company, and a very long-term and interesting program from an economic point of view, the team owner Paolo Campinoti has also put other elements on the scales that have led him to make this choice.

According to him, in fact, the fact that in Borgo Panigale they decided to focus on Marc Marquez, leaving Jorge Martin to sign for the rivals of Aprilia, has undermined the function that Pramac Racing has had in recent years, namely that of develop young talents to then send to the official team, as he had already done with Danilo Petrucci, Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller.

Gigi Dall’Igna also returned to the subject, but speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP, the general manager of Ducati Corse gave a different view, explaining that in his opinion it is not the fault of the eight-time world champion if Pramac has decided to change and if three talents such as the aforementioned Martin, Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi will no longer be in the orbit of the Reds.

“If Marc had gone to Pramac it would have been different, but it was complex to keep two riders. Having said that, it’s not Marquez’s fault, because we had to choose a rider and we had three available, aware of the fact that they would end up on the market” , Dall’Igna said. “The whole world wanted us to lose a team next year. We certainly won’t change our philosophy, in fact we signed with Aldeguer, trying to do with him what we did in recent years with Enea and Martin. This will be the challenge that awaits us and life goes on”.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

With Pramac’s exit, VR46 will most likely inherit the status of factory supported team, even if it will only have one GP25 available. The Venetian engineer, in fact, confirmed that the plan for 2025 is to have only three factory bikes, given that the Ducati contingent has been reduced from eight to six bikes.

“We want to make three official bikes and three bikes from the previous year. I think it’s the best thing and it’s our goal. At the moment we’re not ready to make announcements yet, but they will arrive shortly. We’ve certainly managed to line up eight bikes on the track without wronging anyone, but doing a great job.”

In this sense, the future of Fabio Di Giannantonio, the protagonist of an excellent season so far, who however seems attracted by the sirens of a possible arrival in Pramac, perhaps with a contract as an official Yamaha rider, must now be evaluated. Furthermore, it remains to be understood where rookie Fermin Aldeguer will be placed, who signed a contract directly with the Bolognese brand a few months ago.

“Diggia is an excellent rider, he won with the Ducati and is having an excellent season. Together with Marc he is the one who interprets the GP23 best and we aim to keep him with us even if it will be complicated. Aldeguer? He will end up in one of the two satellite teams Soon you will know everything!”.

The only certainty, at the moment, is that #93 will be alongside Bagnaia next year: “We certainly didn’t put Marquez alongside Bagnaia to evaluate Pecco, as I read in some newspapers. Pecco is our flag, he won two titles with Ducati and is doing wonderful things. We thought it was right to have the two best possible riders on the team”.