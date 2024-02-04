55% of Parisians voted today in favor of the proposal triple parking rates for SUVs, going to the polls to express their opinion in the referendum entitled 'More or less SUVs in Paris?'. The measure, according to the project of the Municipality of Paris, will affect internal combustion or hybrid cars over 1.6 tons in weight and electric cars over 2 tons.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo's proposal stipulates that affected vehicles will have to pay 18 euros per hour for parking in the central districts12 euros an hour for that in the suburbs.

The reasons

The city's argument for a higher tax on SUVs is that heavy vehicles cause increased pollution, take up a lot of public space and pose a risk to road safety. The tax would apply to tourists and visitors, but residents, traders and care services could apply for an exemption. The change would not apply to private car parks.