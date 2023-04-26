Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini are back on track with the Ducati Desmosedici GP bikes of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team to face the “European season” of the MotoGP, which will characterize the calendar until July. Three races and three podiums in the long Sunday race so far for the Tavullia Team which has started 2023 among the protagonists.

First overall, with 64 points, a position also confirmed in the team standings (102 points, ed), Bezzecchi goes back to work to take advantage of the momentum on a track he knows well and which has already seen him among the fastest in the minor classes.

“Jerez is certainly one of the classic tracks on the MotoGP calendar: technical, complete and fast. A track that everyone knows well and is also crucial for setting up the bike in the best possible way. I finish from the two trips outside Europe in P1 in the general classification, I don’t think too much about it “, but it’s still a more than positive note. A sign that we’re working well and that we’re constant in our performance. We’re starting off on the right foot from Friday to stay in the strongest group for the whole weekend,” said Marco.

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It is no less Marini who triumphed in Moto2 at the Angel Nieto Circuit and who gets back on his bike after the first podium of his career in the Top class in Austin.

“I celebrated my first MotoGP podium with the team, an important moment, but now it’s time to get back to work and stay focused. It won’t be easy to repeat it in Jerez, but we’ll try. Compared to Texas, it’s a completely different track where it’s really difficult to overtake. More than at other tracks, qualifying and the start will be crucial. If you work well on these aspects, perhaps the most is done, otherwise it’s very complicated to get back up,” added Luca.