Guillermo Ochoa is having a superlative performance within the Salernitana of Serie A throughout the season. The veteran captain of the Mexican team has been key in raising the level of the club from the city of Naples, who have almost signed their permanence after a string of 8 games without defeat that includes three wins. In those matches, the former América goalkeeper has shown himself to be a crucial man in obtaining the points.
It gives the impression that Guillermo is living his great air within Europe and for many he is in the best moment of his career, which is why he has been linked with clubs of the level of Milan and Inter Milan, quality clubs in the Champions League . Even his arrival at the second mentioned club could look more viable than it seemed weeks ago, and this could be courtesy of Manchester United, as the Red Devils could give Ochoa a hand by removing Onana from the path.
The English team is not at all satisfied with the performance of David de Gea, key in the elimination of the club from the Europa League, and that is why they could present a formal offer to the Milan team for the signing of André Onana, goalkeeper whom they signed as a free agent and could now sell for a minimum of 40 million euros. André has all the confidence of Ten Hag, since he was the one who formed him at Ajax and he transferred it, he could give Ochoa a life within Inter, since he is the number one replacement option.
#Manchester #United #Guillermo #Ochoa #reach #Inter #Milan
