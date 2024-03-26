Acosta's third place in Portimao makes him the third youngest rider in the premier class to finish on the podium. Before him, who reached the podium at the age of 19 years and 304 days, only Randy Mamola (19 years and 261 days) and Eduardo Salatino (19 days and 274 days) succeeded. Without taking anything away from the results of the American and the Argentine, and starting from the assumption that comparisons between athletes of different eras are always distorted, it is clear that the level of competition in today's World Championship makes the Spaniard's debut a feat memorable.

Not since Marc Marquez, in 2013, had a rookie performed at the level of the young GasGas player, who was able to steal the show and steal much of the spotlight from established stars like Pecco Bagnaia and the #93 himself. . Despite having only participated in MotoGP for two Grands Prix, the parameters that accompany the young man from Mazarron and the calculations made by Pierer Mobility on what is to come, place the “Shark” in a privileged position to become the spearhead of Stefan Pierer's group . In fact, if we listen to the rumors referring to him on the Algarve circuit, he probably already is.

Pedro Acosta of Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 celebrates the podium in Portugal with his team. Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Qatar, in his first race in the premier class, Acosta finished the long race in ninth place, but was hampered in the final laps by an arm overload due to the forced movement he had to make to activate the rear lowering device, which had changed position compared to the one it had occupied in the pre-season tests. This problem, combined with a very aggressive driving style that doesn't care too much about the tyres, meant that he went from having the podium in his sights with eight laps to go, to crossing the finish line in ninth position. Before that, he had time to record the fastest lap, a parameter that makes him the youngest ever to do so.

With the actuator repositioned for the second stage of the calendar, Acosta let loose in Portugal. In an era where most of the grid agrees that, with the prominent aerodynamics of today's prototypes, overtaking is virtually impossible, the number 31 has indulged itself. After starting seventh, he went through the first turn in seventh place, but lost one in turn four.

From there he waited for things to calm down a bit before launching an attack that saw him get rid of Jack Miller (fifth lap) and Brad Binder (seventh lap), his theoretical leaders in KTM, and then attack Marquez (eighth lap) to climb to fifth place, behind Bagnaia, who studied for a long time. He overtook the reigning champion with four laps to go, before Maverick Vinales' Aprilia broke down less than four kilometers from the checkered flag, giving him the podium on a silver platter.

As soon as the race was over, his rivals could only surrender to the impudence of a predator with the face of a child who had amazed with the way he moved on a motorbike that he took wherever he wanted. “I've said it before and I'll say it again. Pedro will do great things this year. He will get podiums and victories, and who knows if he won't fight for the title,” said Marquez.

“I have always been fortunate to have teammates who pushed me to improve, and he is no exception. I hope that together we can bring this project to success,” Binder added. “It's not that Pedro moves very well on the bike, it's that he's practically off the bike at all times. His whole body touches the ground, even his head seems to touch the asphalt at certain moments. His style is incredible, especially when you are behind him. I can only wish to ride like him. Our bike has improved a lot in the last 12 months and he takes advantage of it. Now we have to use him as a reference”, complimented Miller.

“If it's impressive to see what he does in races, you should see the videos he sends us when he trains. I didn't think anyone could bend so much on a 1000cc street bike,” a member of the GasGas team told Motorsport.com. “The good thing about Pedro is that he goes straight on his own path. We all know that he has set a goal and that he is pursuing it. Politics and games don't interest him, and that's a good thing in a company like this,” he adds this authoritative voice.

There are indicators that reflect the relevance that Acosta has in the current ecosystem of the Pierer Mobility group. To begin with, the treatment he received on a sporting level, from which, tangentially, his teammate also benefits. “Pedro is treated like an official driver in all respects. They won't take away any of the parts that Brad and Jack have, because he earned them”, acknowledges Augusto Fernandez. In fact, KTM had to make an effort to provide Acosta with the carbon frame that he has been using since the pre-season and which, by company policy, was also made available to Fernandez.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At a contractual level, the two-time world champion of Moto3 (2021) and Moto2 (2023) is not as constrained as Pierer would like, although Acosta himself is grateful for the efforts and treatment he receives every time he is put in front of a microphone or recorder. His agreement includes several variables and an expiration date of 2025, provided that KTM agrees to include him in its top team or decides to renounce it.

The Austrian manufacturer has no power over him for 2026. At this stage, there is no indication that Acosta will leave, but there is also no absolute guarantee that he will stay. “The team is making things a lot easier for me. I'm not the easiest person on race weekends, but the guys are helping me a lot. Every day I wake up with 20 messages from my engineers on my phone, with a lot of very useful information for me”, admits the GasGas driver.

Motorsport.com understands that, at the moment, the sporting project prevails as a priority aspect, also with respect to the economic question. What is clear is that he will exploit this situation to get the most out of it, just like he does with the motorbike he rides.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta congratulated Pedro Acosta after the Portimao race. Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

