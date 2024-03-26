Colombia selection will face its similar Romania, in a friendly match that serves as preparation for the Copa América 2024. This Tuesday, March 26, at 2:30 pm, in Madrid, Spain, thewill face its similarin a friendly match that serves as preparation for the Copa América 2024.

The 'Tricolor' comes into this match after having obtained a historic 1-0 victory over Spain, in London, England. However, Romania is a difficult rival, which has already had the measure of Colombia for many years. The Europeans caused painful defeats to Colombia in the 1994 United States and 1998 France World Cups.

Colombia will come into this match undefeated in 17 matches in the Néstor Lorenzo era and 20 games in total.

This is how the two teams arrive

In the Fifa ranking, Colombia is better placed than its opponent this afternoon. It is located in box 14, with 1655.29 points. Romania is in 45th place, with 1472.73 units. The European team dropped two positions compared to the previous ranking, while the Colombian team maintained the same position.

Before this afternoon's match, Romania and Colombia have met three times, with a positive balance for the Europeans of two wins and a draw. The national team He has never defeated the Romanians.

History of confrontations Colombia – Romania

June 19, 1994: Colombia 1-3 Romania

June 15, 1998: Romania 1-0 Colombia

May 27, 2006: Romania 0-0 Colombia

