Ducati, Bagnaia-Bastianini to confirm 2022

From certain points of view, the choice of Ducati to support Enea Bastianini to “Pecco” Bagnaia she was very brave. It would have been easy to choose a “softer” second ride so as not to risk friction between teammates in the factory team and at the same time protect the world champion. The alternatives – Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin – are certainly not third tier riders, but the Beast he won a World Championship three years ago and finished third in the drivers’ standings last season. Judging by their very first words in the Portimão press conference, the two will be free to wrestle, at least initially. And the #23 immediately defined Bagnaia as the first rival to beat, not only because he is his partner, but above all because he is the world champion. Which says a lot about the ambitions of the former Gresini team rider.

Bastianini’s words

“I’m excited to start the new year, it’s good to be in the red. We worked well during the tests and we are ready for the first race. Compared to last year, the pressure is the same, I’ve talked a lot with the engineers and it’s not easy, but the work in the pits remains the same. I don’t know how my approach to the race will be, but the whole team is motivated and it won’t be a problem for us. I’m coming from a good season, 2022 was better than my expectations, it will be a bit complicated to do even better in 2023, also because all the MotoGP riders are very fast, and for now I don’t know who is the best. The first rival can be Pecco because he wears the number 1and I’ll have to do something special to make it better“.

The Sprint Factor

“We also have the Sprint, and it will be different from the weekend because we will have to push straight away. During the winter I also worked for Sprint, but the Sunday strategy is completely differentBastianini added. “I’ll have to try to attack at the start, but it also depends on qualifying. If you start from behind in the Sprint you risk crashing, which is why it’s important to stay up front. The key will be the sprint, then the race will be different“.