The Ducati Lenovo Team arrives in Valencia for the last and highly anticipated round of the 2022 MotoGP season, the Valencian Community Grand Prix, which will be held at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Cheste on Sunday 6 November.

The twentieth round of the year will in fact decide the fate of the riders’ championship which, after the Malaysian GP, ​​sees Pecco Bagnaia at the top of the world championship standings with 23 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo.

It will therefore be a very important appointment for the Italian rider, who last year won the GP on this track by also signing the new fastest lap in the race, ahead of Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) second and Jack Miller third. It was also the first all-Ducati podium in MotoGP history.

“A really important weekend for us is about to begin, but I arrive in Valencia calm and serene. The Ricardo Tormo Circuit is a track where we were fast last year and on paper it is suited to the characteristics of our bike,” said Bagnaia .

“Compared to Malaysia, we are in a more favorable situation, but we have to stay focused until the end, just think about working well from the first round and aim to give our best in the race as always. Here there will be a lot of Ducati fans, as well as to my family, my friends and my fans club, so I hope to be able to give them all some great emotions on Sunday. “

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The GP of the Valencian Community will also be full of emotions for Miller: the Australian rider will race his last race with the Ducati Lenovo Team colors and will take leave of the Borgo Panigale house after five years on the Desmosedici GP.

In Valencia, Jack will also have one last chance to try to finish third in the world championship standings, which currently sees him fifth at 23 points behind third-placed Aleix Espargaro.

“I am happy to be back racing in Valencia, a track that I really like and where I have been competitive in recent years. It will be a special weekend for the team with Pecco playing the World title, but it will also be my last race with the Ducati Lenovo Team and riding a Desmosedici GP, “said Miller.

“I hope to be able to take leave of Ducati and get one last important result. Mathematically I still have the possibility of finishing third in the Championship. It is not easy, but until the end we will work to try to reach this important milestone together”, he added.

