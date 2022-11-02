The Ministry of Defense announced that Russia is resuming its participation in the Black Sea grain deal

Russia resumes the implementation of the grain deal, suspended after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol. About it informs Ministry of Defense of Russia.

According to the agency, the Russian side received written guarantees from Ukraine – Kyiv promised not to use the grain corridor for military operations against Moscow.

It was possible to return to the deal with the help of the mediation of the UN and Turkey, the Defense Ministry added. “The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear to be sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the ministry added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with Turkish President Racep Tayyip Erdogan, called the conditions for the resumption of Moscow’s participation in the grain deal. According to him, Kyiv must provide security guarantees and refuse to use the provisions of the treaty for its own military purposes.

The suspension of the deal was announced on October 29, after drones attacked ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The Ministry of Defense said that the strikes were carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The agency accused the UK of being involved in the attack and called the incident a terrorist act. The ministry clarified that these vessels ensured the security of the grain corridor.