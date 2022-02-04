The pilots of the Ducati Lenovo Team Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller are ready to make their return to the track after the long winter break that began last November at the end of the last preseason test held in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain). To welcome their debut on the track for 2022 will be the Sepang International Circuit, a Malaysian circuit that in the last two years has not been able to host the MotoGP due to the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The track, on which the Malaysian GP will be held again next October, has already been the scene of the “Shakedown” Test from January 31 to February 2, that is the first timed sessions reserved for MotoGP rookies and test riders of the manufacturers. . The Ducati MotoGP Test Team rider Michele Pirro also took part in the “Shakedown” who, despite the scorching temperatures of the past few days, was able to collect his first positive sensations on the Desmosedici GP, completing over 180 laps. During the three days, Pirro continued to test some innovations already introduced in the last November test, also carrying out some tests with a new aerodynamic package.

Thanks to the first positive results obtained by the driver from San Giovanni Rotondo, Bagnaia and Miller will have a solid basis to continue the work of setup of their Desmosedici GP22 in the next two days of testing scheduled from 5 to 6 February on the same track. On that occasion, the official riders of the Borgo Panigale team will take to the track with the bikes with the new livery already unveiled on January 31st, while the official online presentation of the Ducati Lenovo will take place on February 7th at 16.00 CET. Team 2022.

Michele Pirro: “The first test after the winter break is always very demanding, but we are satisfied with the work we have managed to complete in these three days. Despite the scorching temperatures, we completed over 180 laps, also testing some new features on the bike. It has been two years since we had been shooting here in Sepang and I was able to appreciate the improvements that have been made on the Desmosedici GP during this period. The feedback is positive and we now have a good setup base from which Pecco and Jack will be able to start during the two official test days. Thanks to all the guys on the team who worked really hard during these three days of Shakedown. Now we will have two days to rest before returning to work on Saturday and Sunday ”.

Francesco Bagnaia: “I am very excited to finally be able to get back on my Desmosedici GP. The last November test in Jerez was very positive, so I hope to be able to find the same sensations immediately on the bike, despite the stop for more than two months. It will be two very busy days, but a lot of the work has been done by Michele, so we already come with a good base from which to start and, fortunately, we will have another three days in Indonesia next week to be able to continue our program. I can’t wait to get started, in order to be as ready as possible at the start of this season ”.

Jack Miller: “I’m really happy to finally be back with my team here in Sepang. We hadn’t come to Malaysia for two years now. It is very hot and as always the tropical climate will be unpredictable, but I hope two days without rain await us, which will allow us to make the most of the available shifts to find the feeling and work on the Desmosedici GP. Michele has already lapped here at the beginning of the week so we will have good starting points: I can’t wait to get on track and get to work ”.