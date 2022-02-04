River is closing a dream transfer market and has already confirmed seven reinforcements for next season.
Although it has not yet been withdrawn from the transfer market, we will review the players who reached the Millionaire and how much they paid for them.
Mammana resigned a lot of money in Russia, was left with the pass in his possession and reached the Millionaire as a free player. He signed for one year, with the possibility of extending it.
Juan Fernando Quintero arrived with the pass in his possession and River only has to take charge of his contract. There is no official information on the figures.
Another that arrives on loan, with a high value. River has a purchase option for 7 million dollars for 50% of the pass and will have to pay about two million per season (in principle the loan is for one year).
Pochettino also arrives on loan for one year. The cost is 600 thousand dollars. If he plays five games, the Millionaire must pay another 100,000 and the same figure must be paid if he reaches ten. He has until June 30 to pay $5.5 million for his entire pass or 50% for three million. Then he increases to 6 and to 3.5.
River bought his pass from Argentinos. The Millionaire paid 1.5 million dollars for 70% of his token.
Emerged from River, the defender returns in search of revenge. He arrives on loan from Inter Miami of the MLS for two years and the cost is 1.8 million dollars. There is a purchase option until 2023 for $200,000, but $100,000 can be added to this figure if he plays 10 games in 2022 and the same number if he plays 10 games in 2023.
In the absence of official confirmation, River will pay San Lorenzo 2.5 million dollars for 70 percent of the side’s pass. One of the novels on the market.
