Paddock in turmoil

There aren't many pilots MotoGP who already have a contract in hand for the 2025 season. One is the world champion 'Pecco' Bagnaia, fresh from his renewal with Ducati, then Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta with KTM, Johann Zarco with Honda LCR, Luca Marini with Honda HRC, to whom Fermin Aldeguer has recently been added, who he signed a two-year contract with an option with Ducati.

Where will Aldeguer go?

The few doubts about the future of Fermin Aldeguer they were swept away by Mauro Grassilli, new Ducati sporting director: “Gigi told me that Fermin would be our future. And so we did everything to get it, reaching a 2+2 agreement. Next year we will see him in Pramac Racing.”

And with two positions currently occupied in Pramac, between Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli, at least one will have to move elsewhere.

Martin he seemed to have clear ideas: “For me it is clear that my era in Pramac has come to an endI deserve an official team“. In addition to the red Ducati, therefore, keep an eye out for potential offers from Yamaha and Honda.

Aprilia looks around

In recent weeks there has been an increasingly insistent whispering of talks between Massimo RivolaCEO of Aprilia Racing, and 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman did not deny it: “As you know, I'm talking to several manufacturers and I'm not in a bad position.”

Enea Bastianini also ended up in the sights of the Noale house: “The market is moving early. I'm already organizing myself and moving accordingly.”

At the moment Aprilia – between the official team and the Trackhouse satellite – has no riders under contract for 2025.