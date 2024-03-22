The world came crashing down on the former Brazilian soccer player Robinho, who was arrested in his country on Thursday in order to have him pay a 9-year sentence for a gang rape, an event that occurred in Italy in 2013.

“The prisoner will undergo an examination at the IML (Legal Medical Institute), for a custody hearing and will be sent to the prison system,” said the federal police (PF) of the city of Santos, near Sao Paulo.

40 years old, the former striker will be taken to prison Tremembé, which is about 150 km from the capital of Sao Paulo. Robinho was arrested by agents at the authority's base in that port city, minutes after Brazil's supreme court denied an appeal filed by his defense.

Celebrity prison

The lawyers of the former Brazilian national team player filed a petition with the Supreme Federal Court (STF) with the aim of having the arrest warrant suspended, but the judge Luiz Fux He did not accept the request and ordered him to serve his sentence.

Robinho will be held in the Doutor José Augusto César Salgado Penitentiary, as is the official name, which is known worldwide for being the 'prison of the famous', since they were there Alexandre Nardoni, the Cravinhos brothers, Roger Abdelmassih, Mizael Bispo and Marcos Valério.

The prison was opened in 1995 and has a capacity for about 400 prisoners. Veja magazine, in a 2022 report, warned that the cells range from 8 to 15 square meters (with capacity for up to six people), “the majority with secondary and higher education, closed or semi-open regimes. “It is considered a more controlled prison,” the media reported.

Robinho is convicted of participating in a group rape. Photo:AFP

It is located in the isolated region of the municipality, and has vegetation around it. There are soccer fields, a games room, a library, a church and a garden.

“The food is prepared in the cell itself and visits take place on Saturdays and Sundays,” says the magazine.

“Prisoners can also join music or English classes, in addition to participating in internal competitions of chess, poetry or armed matches on the penitentiary's soccer field,” according to Veja magazine.

“The prisoners who are there are people who have occupied the main front pages of the country for their crimes and have suffered strong rejection by the ordinary prison population for having committed crimes such as pedophilia, rape or murder of children,” reported El Comercio de Peru.