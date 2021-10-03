A real miracle: this is how we could define what happened today in Austin when Deniz Oncu cut Jeremy Alcoba’s way during the Moto3 race, triggering a terrible carom that also involved Andrea Migno and Pedro Acosta, who hit the the Spaniard’s bike, which had remained in the middle of the track on the opposite straight.

It is right to speak of a miracle, because everyone got out unscathed, despite Acosta for example having violently impacted against the barriers after taking off on Alcoba’s bike, and Migno instead found himself lying on the asphalt with the other bikes that arrived. behind him, just like Alcoba.

Below you can see the images of this accident that could have had very serious consequences.