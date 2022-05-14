Dennis Foggia won his first career pole position in Moto3 at Le Mans. The Leopard rider stopped the clock in 1’41 ″ 621 beating his box mate Tatsuki Suzuki, who completed in second position the double for the celeste team that fielded two Hondas. Jaume Masia completes the front row with the KTM, while in the second row space for Diogo Moreira (KTM), Carlos Tatay (CFMoto) and Andrea Migno Honda.

Third row opened by the championship leader Sergio Garcia, alongside him his box mate in Gas Gas Izan Guevara and Riccardo Rossi – specialist at Le Mans – to close the third row. Tenth Deniz Oncu, followed by Joel Kelso and Ayumu Sasaki.

With regard to the other Italians Matteo Bertelle 18th, Elia Bartolini 19th, Stefano Nepa 22nd. Below are the first six rows of the starting grid of the race which will start at 11:00 Italian time.

Moto3 2022 GP France the starting grid, the first six rows