🇧🇷 Photo: Reproduction / Madres.org

Died at the age of 93 this Sunday in a hospital in the city of La Plata, Argentina, Hebe de Bonafini, president and one of the co-founders of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo movement, created in the 1970s to put pressure on the authorities about the fate of young people who disappeared during the regime. military (1976-83).

The death was confirmed by the activist’s only daughter, Alejandra. Bonafini’s other two children disappeared after being arrested by the military and are presumed dead. Argentine President Alberto Fernández issued a statement saying that he said goodbye “with deep pain and respect” for the woman who was “an international symbol in the search for memory, truth and justice for 30,000 disappeared”. Fernández declared three days of mourning in the country.

Bonafini’s death provoked several reactions on social media, with multiple messages of affection and rejection for political reasons, as it was marked by controversial statements and praise for personalities such as Ernesto “Che” Guevara, Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez. The organization she headed said that her ashes will be scattered in Plaza de Mayo.