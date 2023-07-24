Sobyanin announced two drone strikes on non-residential buildings in Moscow, no one was injured

In the early morning of July 24, a new attack was made on Moscow using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Information about this was confirmed by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. According to the mayor, the strikes hit two non-residential buildings, there were no serious damages and no casualties, emergency services are working.

This is not the first attempt by drones to raid Moscow: on the night of May 3, two UAVs attacked the Kremlin, and on May 30, at least three drones damaged residential buildings in the south-west of the capital. Some of the devices were shot down in the sky over the Moscow region by air defense systems or suppressed with the help of electronic warfare. Also in early July, several drones were forcibly planted in New Moscow.

What happened?

Around 04:00, the first reports of UAV strikes in Moscow appeared. First, it became known about the explosion in the area of ​​Likhachev Avenue, a few minutes later – in the area of ​​Komsomolsky Avenue.

Judging by the footage published on the network, on Likhachev Avenue, the drone hit a high-rise building in which a construction hypermarket is located. Directly next to it is the Park of Legends complex, which includes the residential complex of the same name and a large sports cluster with the CSKA Arena ice palace and the Olympic Synchronized Swimming Center swimming pool. On the upper floors of the business center building, where the drone flew in, knocked out glass, walked thick smoke.

Video: Telegram / shot_shot

It is not known exactly where the drone that exploded near Komsomolsky Prospekt got to. In the sky above this part of the city, the sound of a drone flying was heard, then an explosion was heard, after which the fragments of the device scattered along the avenue. Appeared messages about broken windows in shops and apartments. About it told resident of house number 11; footage was also published showing the damaged roof and broken glass of the building at 18 Komsomolsky Prospekt, building 1. It is part of the complex of buildings of the Ministry of Defense of Russia. The Central Military Band is located directly at this address, about 300 meters from it is the building of the National Defense Control Center on Frunzenskaya Embankment.

As of 05:30, traffic was blocked both on Komsomolsky Avenue (towards the region) and on Likhachev Avenue. In Deptrans advised to choose a detour.

The reaction of the Ministry of Defense

The department confirmed an attempted attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), calling it a terrorist attack.

By means of electronic warfare, two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed and crashed. As a result of the suppressed terrorist attack of the Kyiv regime, there were no victims press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense

The attack was made against the backdrop of the advance of the Russian army in the NVO zone

On the evening of July 23, the speaker of the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty, confirmed that the Russian military were advancing, in particular, in the Kharkiv region. However, the Russian military continues to strike various targets in Odessa and the Odessa region after the official termination of the grain deal.