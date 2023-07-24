For two weeks we repeat the best episodes of the past year and the makers themselves speak. You will hear new episodes from August 7.

It is an extremely dry summer in large parts of Europe: nature reserves wither, forests are on fire and drinking water is scarce. Climate editor Paul Luttikhuis explains the causes and what to expect. Is there anything else to do about this?

