An unusual lecture was held on January 18 at the Moscow Financial and Law University (MFLA), when Vadim Praslov, a lecturer in the basics of constitutional law, came to class armed. During the lecture, he turned the pistol in his hands, removed the magazine and sorted out the cartridges. The students, horrified and bewildered, corresponded in the messenger chat, trying to understand what was happening.

At the university, Izvestia was told that the teacher Praslov, who had already been replaced, was a freelancer at the Moscow Federal Law Academy, but underwent mandatory testing during employment. He showed no signs of deviant behavior; he is not registered in a psycho-neurological or narcological dispensary, said Ekaterina Isayeva, a spokeswoman for the university.

The university administration believes that the teacher “demonstrated a model of a pistol during a seminar on law enforcement.” However, not all students understood Praslov’s teaching methods, some were seriously frightened.

The students managed to take photos and videos of what was happening, to capture weapons. According to Alexei Gavrishev, managing partner at AVG Legal, in order to assess the situation, it is necessary to establish what kind of gun it was.

“If this is a pneumatic weapon, then, in fact, the actions of the teacher did not carry any public danger, but he can be subjected to disciplinary responsibility by the leadership of the university, up to and including dismissal. If the gun is traumatic, it is necessary to establish its origin and availability of a license. If he has her [Праслова] is, most likely, he will lose it. If not, he will be brought to administrative responsibility in the form of a fine of up to 5 thousand rubles. If it turns out that the weapon is combat, then the teacher faces imprisonment for up to five years, ”the lawyer explained.

Vyacheslav Vaneev, chairman of the All-Russian Public Organization “Right to Arms”, agrees with him. The photo does not show the numbers, but there are characteristic abrasions by which the gun can be identified. According to him, this is a model of a Makarov pistol, but which one – pneumatic, traumatic, chilled or combat, cannot be determined from the photo.

According to Vaneev, the type of weapon, whether it is a model, and to what extent the demonstration of weapons fits into the educational process, should be checked by the police.

