Moscow topped the rating of Russian regions in terms of the economic potential index. The TOP-10 also included YaNAO, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, St. Petersburg, Moscow Region, Krasnoyarsk Territory, Tyumen, Sverdlovsk Regions, Tatarstan, Irkutsk Region.

Such a study was prepared by the Civil Society Development Foundation (FORGO) based on data from the Federal Tax Service and Rosstat based on the results of the third quarter of 2021. The document is at the disposal of Izvestia.

Among the criteria for the study, ForGO indicates the amount of VAT paid, the level of the average monthly salary in the region, as well as the total profitability of enterprises and organizations of the subject. In total, the study is divided into 30 places, divided among 33 subjects, some of them took the same places.

The second ten of the ranking included Belgorod and Samara regions (shared 11th place), Perm region, Chelyabinsk region, Krasnodar region, Kaliningrad region, Leningrad region and Bashkiria (16), Komi and Novosibirsk region (17), Kemerovo region, Nizhny Novgorod region and Khabarovsk edge.

The study is closed by the Tomsk Region, Karelia, Primorsky Territory, Kaluga, Orenburg, Sakhalin, Murmansk, Tula, Voronezh Regions and Yakutia.

Leadership dispositions: which regions are in the top 10 most successful