More than 30.5 million euros, for four years, extendable for one more. They are the great figures of the new contract for the management of municipal taxes that the Murcia City Council has put out to tender. The deadline for submitting offers ends this week. The entry into force should be on September 1, when the extension ends

This content is exclusive for subscribers Unlimited access to all the information that interests you for €6.95 per month Already a subscriber? Log in