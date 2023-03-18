The crime of Nadja De Jager: the mother first killed her two children and then took her own life

A heartbreaking episode is what the police discovered in a house located in the suburbs of London. A mother called Nadja DeJager she put an end to the lives of her children, and then made an extreme act on herself.

The investigators are at the moment investigating about the incident, but the most plausible hypothesis seems to be that the woman has made the crime.

These are days of agony and sadness that the inhabitants of Belvedere, a small town located in South London. Some neighbors raised the alarm after hearing some strange noises.

It all started last Thursday 9 March. The mother was at home alone with her two children, Alexander 9 years old and maximum of 7 years. It is not known why, but at one point some people heard screams.

They tried to ring first, but as they never received an answer, he asked the intervention of the police forces. The latter entered the house, they made a heartbreaking discovery.

The two little ones were now lifeless and also for the mother, there was now nothing more to be done. The doctors who intervened were unable to do anything to ascertain the three deaths.

The investigation into the crime of Nadja De Jager

The investigators immediately started all the investigations of the case. However, the possibility that it was the mother who made those gestures seems to be the most accredited.

That’s because there weren’t any on the door signs of infringement and they found no other evidence that could lead to one third person. Nadja had never shown signs of derangement until that day.

He was of Swedish ancestry and from the tale of the neighbors, he always was sweet and sunny. In the driveway of the house, where the two children’s toys are still in disarray, many people have left some flowers to be able to remember them.