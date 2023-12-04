Since Sunday, the Russian capital has experienced the biggest snowfall in 145 years, which has left a blanket of up to 40 centimeters of snow in some neighborhoods in twelve hourswhile Siberia prepares to face temperatures of up to 50 degrees below zero.

“The rainfall record in 145 years for December 3 has been broken,” said meteorologist Román Vilfand, quoted by the TASS agency.

Due to the heavy snowfall, which continued throughout the night, although with less intensity, 60 flights had to be canceled or postponed at Moscow airports.

Snow-filled streets in Moscow

The capital’s communal services reported that they work 24 hours a day to mitigate the consequences of the record snowfall.

At the same time, this Monday the rainfall in Moscow will cease to give rise to a storm of low temperatures that approaches the Russian capital.

At the end of the week, according to forecasts, thermometers in the city may reach 20 degrees below zero.

At the same time, the Siberian cold is expected not only in Moscow, but in Siberia itselfwhere some areas will have to endure temperatures of up to 40-50 degrees below zero.

So, The most affected regions will be Krasnoyarsk and Khabarovsk, although the cold will also hit the inhabitants of Magadan, Yakutia and Chukotka.

EFE