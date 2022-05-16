Ukraine is already living 83 days of continuous war under Russian attacks. The soldiers who still remain in the Azovstal steelworks in Mariúpol were still blocked this Monday, with hardly any water, food or medicine for days. The humanitarian corridors opened in recent days managed to free the civilians, although there are still soldiers in the facilities.

Negotiations over the weekend to evacuate the wounded defenders were unsuccessful, but another attempt was apparently made on Monday. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a ceasefire in the vicinity of the steel plant to encourage the departure of soldiers who are not in optimal conditions. According to Moscow, the humanitarian corridor was achieved after reaching an agreement “with representatives of the Ukrainian troops”, by which the wounded soldiers “will be taken to the city of Novoazovsk, in Donetsk, where they will be given medical treatment.” However, kyiv did not confirm the information.

The deputy head of the militia of the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk, Eduard Basurin, for his part, preferred not to comment on the statements that in recent days claimed that a dozen people had managed to leave the Azovstal plant, where the Ukrainian forces continue barricaded. kyiv media confirmed on Saturday that there were still some 600 wounded in Azovstal, many of them “severely”, in “precarious and unhealthy” conditions.

“The situation is very bad,” explained a representative of the Donetsk State Police who remains at the steelworks, describing how they are. In a “huge gym, with a few dozen bunk beds, the rest are on the floor. There are fighters without limbs. No arms or legs, and others without serious injuries. The conditions, complete unsanitary. It’s terrible,” he said.

“They need to be saved now”



On the other hand, relatives of the Mariupol fighters went to Ankara to ask the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to involve the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in the rescue of the Azovstal defenders. “Find ways to carry out extraction and evacuation. The people there are in terrible conditions. They need to be saved now, “said the relatives, who denounced that Moscow bombs Azovstal every day and launches the so-called ‘bunker buster’ bombs, which weigh 500 kilograms, on the plant.

Meanwhile, the attacks continued this Monday in the Lugansk region. Severodonetsk and Lisichansk suffered shelling, in which at least ten people lost their lives, according to the region’s governor, Sergei Gaidai, who noted that “the hospital has been shelled again.” A research and production company was also targeted for destruction. The Kremlin Army “has been shooting fire all over the city all day. Houses have been damaged. High-rise buildings chaotically bombed in different areas of the regional center,” Gaidai denounced, detailing that it is “extremely difficult to control the area at the moment due to new attacks.” For all these reasons, he urged the citizens who still remain in the town to stay safe.