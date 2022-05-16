Morelia, Michoacan.- Morelia will have a new hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Villas del Pedregal, the largest subdivision in Latin America. The governor of Michoacán announced that the project is being worked on with the IMSS and the Government of Mexico.

“We are clear that health is one of the great axes of our government and for this reason, we are working with the Federal Government and the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) to open a highly specialized hospital in Villas del Pedregal, which will have 260 beds and an investment of 2 thousand 514 million pesos, and the hiring of more than two thousand doctors, nurses, stretcher bearers, specialists”, said Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla this morning in Plaza del Carmen.

Today started the first National Health Day 2022the governor, for which the Government of Michoacán organized an event to remember that they are committed to guaranteeing the human right to medical attention and health services in girls, boys, adolescents and adults, after the health crisis that left the Covid-19 pandemic.

The governor informed that the process of decentralization of the national offices of the IMSS is being followed and, on the part of the state administration, during the press conference that he later granted in Casa Michoacán, he highlighted that they already have the permits from the City Council of Morelia and that the procedures will continue their course.

During the event in Plaza del Carmen, the governor did not miss the opportunity to recall that in Michoacán social programs were started to support monthly pension of 4 thousand pesos to 700 families caring for girls and Kids with canceras well as the strategy of «health in your family», where doctors and nurses provide services to the vulnerable population of popular neighborhoods.

After informing that during this day biologicals will be applied to complete vaccination schemes for girls and boys from zero to nine years of age, the state president reiterated that his administration works coordinated actions with the federation to strengthen the entity’s health system.

The Secretary of Health, Elías Ibarra Torres, commented that the Covid-19 pandemic caused at the time the neglect of health schemes and therefore, of common diseases that cause morbidity and mortality, “now, attention is being resumed primary health care and the basic vaccination scheme is reinforced in children from zero to nine years of age with vaccines such as DPT, triple viral, rotavirus, as well as deworming and vitamin A for this sector of the population”.

For her part, the honorary president of the DIF Michoacán System, Grisel Tello Pimentel, recognized the importance of health in the family and that is why “it is key to have all the vaccines or studies that are required, hence, this National Day where care will be given to thousands of Michoacans, guaranteeing the development of the health of children, parents and grandparents”.

At the start of the National Health Day 2022, the governor was accompanied by Yarabí Ávila González, Secretary of Education in the State; Alfonso Martinez Alcazar, municipal president of Morelia; Lázaro Cortés Rangel, head of Sanitary Jurisdiction number 1; Gaudencio Anaya Sánchez, director of Public Health and Francisco Vargas Saucedo, medical deputy delegate of the ISSSTE in the State.