Former judge said that the country loses with instability and that “law must apply to everyone”

Former judge Sérgio Moro posted on his Twitter profile that “confrontation between the President and the STF is worrying“. The demonstration was published this Thursday (21.Apr.2022) after Jair Bolsonaro (PL) decreed constitutional grace to deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ).

Moro said that the country loses with instability and that “there is no way to ignore serious mistakes on either side: whether in threats to the STF on one side or in judgments that paved the way for corruption to be impunity. The law must apply to everyone“.

Former Federal Attorney Deltan Dallagnol also used his Twitter profile to criticize the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and recalled that the Court refused to overturn Michel Temer’s (MDB) Christmas pardon in 2017. “who pardoned 4/5 (that’s right, 80%) of the penalty of the corrupt”.

According to Dallagnol, the act was unconstitutional, but the STF said that “was the discretion of the President“, he said.

