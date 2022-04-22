Johanna San Miguel will demonstrate her culinary skills with Carlos Carlín on the program “In this kitchen… I’m in charge”, Hosted by Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi, every Sunday. The couple of friends spoke of the experience they had in the Sunday space.

This Sunday we will see you in the kitchen of Ethel and Yaco with Carlos Carlín, how was the experience?

It is the first time that we cook together, and although we are a good duo in everything, in the kitchen things were very complicated. Although I have a good memory, and when they gave me the recipe I memorized it easily because I took it as the script of a novel, Carlín doesn’t know how to peel an onion, she doesn’t know how to cut a radish, the kitchen turned off, how scary!

And how about “Choca” and Natalie?

Well, I’ll just say that “Choca” has a great advantage over everyone: he stops eating all day.

Who rules in your house?

I rule in my house, but not in the kitchen, in the kitchen Cinthia rules, my domestic helper, my friend, my right arm… But I do know how to cook, I have conquered through my stomach, I prepare good stews.

Royal lights, do you take great care with food?

Yes, for health reasons, I have a special diet, I don’t eat rice, for example, and I play sports. After the pandemic I said, “No more, I’m going to take care of myself.”

And how do you feel now?

Leading a healthy life allows you to have more energy, and that is important. Also, my spirit feels good.

Carlos Carlín cooks for the first time

This Sunday we will see you with Johanna in “In this kitchen… I’m in charge”, how was the experience?

It was a new experience, we had never cooked together, we always ordered delivery. Well, to tell the truth, I had never cooked, although it sounds strange, I had never chopped an onion in my life!

And how about the experience?

Well, I did my best, and Johanna was good at dictating the recipe, Johanna and I are the best couple there is.