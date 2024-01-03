The exhumation of Liliana Resinovich's body has been ordered

The deputy prosecutor Maddalena Chergia, holder of the proceedings, “arranged the assignment of the task of exhuming Liliana Resinovich's body to a panel of consultants with the non-repeatable technical assessment procedure”. The chief prosecutor of Trieste, Antonio De Nicolo, announced this in a note. The exhumation – writes Ansa – was reported as “appropriate” by the forensic anthropologist Cristina Cattaneo, to whom the Prosecutor's Office had given the task of drawing up a medical-legal report to clarify the death of Resinovich, the 63-year-old who disappeared from home on December 14, 2021 and found dead on January 5, 2022.

