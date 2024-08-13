Mexico City.– Actress Rachael Lilis, who voiced the characters Misty and Jesse in Pokémon, has died at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her friend and colleague Veronica Taylor announced her death and assured that Lilis will live forever in people’s memories.

“Rachael was a truly special and magnificent wonder. She shined brightly and was gone too soon. She will live on in our memories for all eternity,” said Veronica Taylor, who brought Ash to life in Pokémon.

The actress’s sister also confirmed her death and created a fundraising campaign to cover funeral expenses.

“It is with great sadness that I regret to report that Rachael has passed away. She passed away peacefully on Saturday night, pain free, and for that we are grateful. She is with God, the angels and the family who have passed before her, surrounded by endless love,” he wrote.

Rachael Lilis has also appeared in shows like Hey Arnold! and Dragon Ball Z, as well as Nintendo video games.