The woman murdered in Viveiro yesterday at the hands of his partner is the 46th victim of gender violence in Spain this year. His death occurs only 24 hours after another sexist crime, this time, in Cartagena, which shows that these deaths are much more than an event: they are a true social problem and a State that urgently needs to be tackled with all possible instruments and union. In two weeks the year will be reviewed, and it is to be hoped that the number of sexist crimes will be reduced compared to the 58 victims that there was in 2023. But this is not about data and percentages. Fewer cases do not mean any success until this macabre counter stops adding and remains at zero forever.