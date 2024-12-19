As an institution, we will agree that FC Barcelona is beginning to resemble the watchman’s whistle, a popular expression in disuse but with eternal meaning: when the given word neither matters nor has value. All that remains is to create a commercial line for selling hair growth: “Travel to Türkiye? Hair implants? Barcelona lotion! And if his hair doesn’t grow, we’ll look for someone to blame.”

In response to the board of directors of FC Barcelona, ​​we must remember that imposture and truth tailored to each individual are currency. Hence the calmness with which President Laporta and his friends and managers face accountability, the entity’s information policy or the club’s current affairs. No qualms, no apology, no hint of bad conscience in the face of the fact that – and not once or twice, but many times – the fans are deceived. And if it’s not a deception – let’s be generous, Christmas is coming – it seems like it, with the addition that both where I said I say, I say Diego conveys the impression that some clever people are treating the social mass as idiots or the Barcelona fans as a submissive herd.

This is not what was promised: the stadium is still under construction and to retain Olmo we judicialize football

Not so long ago, in July, president Laporta assured that before the end of the year Barça would be able to play in the new stadium. After all, meeting deadlines was one of the great assets offered to public opinion to choose a Turkish company with no experience in this type of construction and at a bargain price. Because when you bet on good, pretty and cheap, there is a risk that many of us will think that there is a cat in the bag. About Caesar’s wife, wow…

The judicialization of the politics carried out by the PP, oh, sorry, of sport by FC Barcelona to register Dani Olmo in any way is framed in this tricky line of ensuring that everything is under control, that there will be no problems, that blah blah blah, and when push comes to shove, problems arise, rushes and miraculous hair lotions. LaLiga’s financial regulations were more than necessary to put an end to that football of the Gils, Lopera, Piterman and other financial wizards who, in the best of cases, reinforced the squads with money they did not have and ended up leaving for legs, bequeathing a wasteland. Or leaving players and employees unpaid.

Targeting LaLiga and going to court is an easy recourse. It is enough to air the ideology of Javier Tebas – we have met firmer democrats –, beat Atlético de Madrid on Saturday and toast that a few days of vacation are coming (who knows what democratic paradise will be the next recreational trip of the president and company.) .

