From: Bettina Menzel

In the Russian region of Voronezh – about 500 kilometers south of Moscow – the authorities declared a state of emergency © IMAGO/Tatyana Popovicheva / ITAR-TASS

A Ukrainian drone hits an ammunition depot in the Russian region of Voronezh. The consequences are devastating – the region has to declare a state of emergency.

Soldatskoye – Ukraine reportedly attacked an ammunition depot in the Russian region of Voronezh during the night from Friday to Saturday (September 7). The fires were still not under control by late afternoon. According to Russian sources, persistent detonations made firefighting operations difficult.

The authorities declared a state of emergency in the region and numerous villages in the Ostrogozhsk district had to be evacuated. The Ukrainian military intelligence service SBU expressed satisfaction.

Drone attack in Ukraine war: Fire in Putin’s ammunition depot causes state of emergency

Ukrainian media such as Kyiv-Post and Ukrainian Pravda reported, citing Ukrainian military intelligence, that the drone attack hit the ammunition depot in the village of Soldatskoye in western Russia. From there, a supply route to Russian troops in Ukraine runs. The governor of the Russian region, Alexander Gusev, confirmed on the platform Telegramthat “several hundred people” had been evacuated. “A state of emergency has been declared in three settlements in the district,” the governor continued.

In addition, the Voronezh-Luhansk highway was completely closed on a section of over 50 kilometers. Gusev confirmed a fire and a detonation of explosive devices in the Ostrogozhsky district, but did not specify which object was hit or how the attack took place.

Chain reaction of explosions in Putin’s weapons depot: Fires rage due to detonating ammunition

An unnamed source told the Kyiv-Post with: “Currently, four sources of intense fire and persistent ammunition detonations have been recorded in the facility, and this continues.” According to the report, there was a chain reaction of explosions.

A report by the Russian exile media Astra A video shared on the X platform is said to show the explosions. North Korean missiles were also destroyed, the Ukrainian news agency RBC citing Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Center for Combating Disinformation. George Barros, a war expert at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War, shared a satellite image of the fires in the region X“I can confirm that Soldatskoje is burning,” the expert wrote.

Ukrainian drone attack on Putin’s ammunition depot in Russia: This is the tactic behind it

Ukraine is pursuing several goals with the attacks on oil and ammunition depots. Firstly, the aim is to reduce the supply of fuel and ammunition to the front and to make logistics more difficult. Secondly, the attacks on Russian oil depots are also drying up Putin’s war chest. Russia still earns a large part of its state revenue from the sale of oil and gas. According to the Ukrainian military intelligence service, however, there is apparently another goal.

The SBU “continues its systematic efforts to create a demilitarized zone in the oblasts of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine,” an anonymous SBU source told the newspaper Ukrainian Pravda Military airfields, ammunition depots and infrastructure facilities that support War in Ukraine are legitimate targets, the source stressed. According to Russian sources, there were no injuries.

Ongoing explosions in Putin’s weapons factory: Images bad for Russia’s propaganda

The fire-fighting operations are proving difficult due to the “continuous detonations,” the governor of the Russian region said. “The dry vegetation continues to burn,” he wrote. The politician appeals to the population “not to distribute any video recordings and photos of the scene of the incident on the Internet, especially with regard to the terrain.”

Such images would probably be very bad for the propaganda of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose approval ratings have been falling since the Ukrainian invasion of the Russian region of Kursk.