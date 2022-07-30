South Africa has woken up in shock after revealing the arrest of up to 83 suspects for robbing and raping eight models who were recording a music video in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. The Police arrested 67 suspects on Friday and this Saturday the figure has increased by 16 more. According to public television SABC, which quotes the commissioner of the Urban Guard, Fred Kekana, two of the men were shot dead by security forces.

“We have been able to arrest another sixteen people, one of them from Malawi and one from Cameroon. We also have four Zimbabweans, four citizens of Lesotho and seven Mozambicans,” Kekana detailed this Saturday, who stated that these latest arrests have been carried out thanks to citizen collaboration.

The event took place on Thursday, near an abandoned mine near the town of Krugersdorp (about forty kilometers from Johannesburg), when armed men allegedly assaulted a group of twenty-two people (twelve women and ten men) who were recording a video clip. “The suspects ordered everyone to get on the ground and proceeded to rape eight of the women (aged 19-35) and robbed all of their belongings before fleeing the scene,” police said. .

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the “horrible” attack. One more added to the long list of violations committed in this country of sixty million inhabitants. And it is that in the first six months of the year a total of 10,818 cases of this type of sexual assault have been recorded. However, the authorities estimate that the real figure is even higher because on many occasions the victim does not report the crime.