United States.- “I’m sorry, Pedro, I’m taking my children with me,” was the letter what did you read the father of the 3 children his wife killed and then took his own life in his home in Connecticut, United States.

Pedro Panjon, came home without knowing that this would be the worst of his life, on the table he found a goodbye letter signed by his wife that said: “I’m sorry, Pedro, I’m taking my children with me”, then he saw his three lifeless children with electric cables around their necks.

Given the impact it had upon findingr himself the corpses of his wife and children, After a few minutes at home, he went out, called the police and then passed out.

The officers found the bodies of Junior Panjon, 12 years old, Joselyn Panjonof 10, and jonael panjon5, inside her Danbury home Wednesday night after responding to a call from a distraught man, city police said.

Pedro Panjonhusband of Sonia and father of the children, found the bodies when he decided to go home because his wife was not answering his calls.

the mother’s body, Sonia Loja36, was later discovered inside a shed behind the house, The Associated Press reported.

The Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office today released the results of the autopsies on Sonia Loja and her three childrenPolice had indicated on Thursday that the initial investigation found that Loja “strangled his three sons” before taking his own life, but he was waiting for the autopsy to confirm it.

Loja had emigrated 15 years ago to USA from his native Ecuador and it is still unknown what led him to strangle his children and take his own life, a tragedy that has dismayed friends and neighbors of the quiet neighborhood in which he lived.

As has transpired, Loja took care of children of other families in an unlicensed nursery that he had at his home, and had received two citations from the state agency in charge of that issue, according to information from EFE.

It transpired that Sonia, the children’s mother, suffered from depression and that the cause would be the closure of her illegal childcare business, as confirmed by Loja’s relative, Digna Naulaguari, who was quoted by the GossipVZla media.