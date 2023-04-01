Hervé Renard unveiled this Friday the first list of his era in charge of the French women’s soccer team. The subsequent press conference revealed the ambitions of the former Saudi Arabia coach for ‘Les Bleues’.

Renard, who was sworn in as France coach on Thursday, unveiled his first list on Friday, March 31, before offering a press conference.

Arrived in a difficult context, after the rebellion of the stars Wendie Renard -with whom she is not related-, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, which led to the dismissal of the former coach, Corinne Diacre.

Hervé Renard, one of the revelation coaches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, did not shy away from controversial topics during his first press conference in command of the French representation.

big goals

In just under four months, Hervé Renard and ‘Les Bleues’ will be in Australia and New Zealand to play the World Cup.

Despite the short time available to him to take charge of the French team, Renard is ambitious in the hope of breaking the “curse of the quarterfinals” of the selection, which has gone several editions without going beyond that stage.

“It’s not just about the success of the national team, but also about the success of the team in the World Cup and in the Olympic Games,” he declared, not forgetting the Paris Games, which will take place less than a year after the World Cup.

“They also kindly told me: ‘If you have the opportunity to win, don’t waste it’. I replied that I had come for everything,” said the strategist.

“Great things can be achieved in football if we are united and have an extraordinary state of mind,” warned Hervé Renard, who also praised the quality of the squad at his disposal.

“What matters is the present and the future”

“What happened before, I wasn’t there, it’s none of my business,” Renard hastened to rule out when questioned about the controversy in which the French Football Federation has been involved in recent months.

The two-time African champion coach -with Zambia in 2012 and the Ivory Coast in 2015- was determined to write the new history of ‘Les Bleues’ very soon and finally add to his record.

In the case of the players who caused the departure of Corinne Diacre, Hervé Renard has adopted a pragmatic attitude: “The Federation gave me a shortlist in which all the players were included, I felt that the Federation gave me the green light.”

a wave of comebacks

One of the big unknowns on Hervé Renard’s roster was whether team captain Wendy Renard would make the squad. A month after she launched the rebellion against former head coach Corinne Diacre and announced the “retirement of her” from her.

The answer was a resounding yes. The former Morocco coach has the captain of ‘Les Bleues’, although he has not indicated if he will leave the captain’s bracelet to her.

However, his teammate at Olympique de Lyon, Eugenie Le Sommer, is also on the first list. The top scorer in the history of the French team – men and women together – will have the opportunity to improve hers under Renard’s tutelage.

“He has incomparable experience. When you win eight Champions Leagues, you have performed at the highest level,” praised the coach, welcoming him back with the French team.

“The competition is tough in Lyon, but she is capable of playing in other positions and being a luxury wild card for short periods. I find her very intelligent in the game. It has been a pleasure to speak with her and I am looking forward to seeing her in action.” verbalized the new coach.

Amel Majri, another key member of Lyon, returns to the French team, for which she has not played since September 2021. A serious knee injury followed by a period of maternity leave kept her away from ‘Les Bleues’.

The 29-year-old midfielder, Lea Le Garrec, will also have another chance in the national team, more than five years after her last call-up.

“She has the qualities, but in the French team it’s something else. She has to show what she’s capable of. I think she has a card to play in this group. I think it’s important to give her a chance, it’s up to her to take advantage of it,” explained Hervé Renard.

Like Eugénie Le Sommer, Amel Majri fait are RETOUR en équipe de France féminine. 🇫🇷 Un joli come-back pour la première joueuse des Bleues à avoir donné naissance à un enfant durant sa carrière. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FKit63cBMi — Footeuses (@foo_teuses) March 31, 2023



Listen to the injured

Renard has repeated multiple times that Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and defender Griedge Mbock, who participated in the rebellion against Diacre, would have had a place in the squad had they not been injured.

The first broke his clavicle in Wolfsburg during the elimination of Paris Saint Germain in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The second is recovering from a torn ligament in her right knee and a meniscus tear. Mbock is recovering from a knee injury.

“I have summoned above all the injured players who will not be on the list. I think it is important to show them that I take them into account and let them know that I look forward to their return” declared Renard.

The coach was also expectant with the active players who appear in their first call.

The coach is also keeping in touch with Amandine Henry, another banned player from Diacre’s time.

“I wanted to see how she was, her state of mind, even though she is injured now. They reassured me about it. She is in the process of recovery. She is one of the players likely to be shortlisted for this World Cup,” said the strategist.

An essential technical team

The new coach of ‘Les Bleues’ has officially presented his squad for the next appointments. He arrived with Laurent Bonadei and David Ducci, close friends who accompanied him during his period in Saudi Arabia.

You can count on Eric Blahic, who knows the women’s team after being Corinne Diacre’s assistant between January 2020 and June 2021, and Gilles Fouache, France’s goalkeeping coach since 2018, who has been retained for his skills, who have been praised by players.

Thomas Pavillon, until now in the French women’s under-23 team, will be in charge of the physical preparation, and will have an assistant.

“All members of the staff they are of vital importance so that everything works as well as possible”, explained Renard, who especially highlighted the enormous contribution of Blahic in putting together his first squad.

🔴 Hervé Renard announces a staff technique élargi pour les Bleues. 👉 Laurent Bonadei (assistant)

👉 Eric Blahic (assistant)

👉 David Ducci (assistant)

👉 Gilles Fouache (entraîneur des gardiennes)

👉 Thomas Pavillon (physical trainer) + a physical trainer. pic.twitter.com/c8AQpxN6Sq — Footeuses (@foo_teuses) March 31, 2023



A future without Kheira Hamraoui

“I could give a political answer… I wasn’t there, I was in Saudi Arabia, so I didn’t follow the case… But it’s not true, I don’t back down,” he said of the absence of French star Kheira Hamraoui. , on the list.

The midfielder’s controversial attack in November 2021 continues to leave traces in the team’s locker room. In fact, Hamraoui has fallen out with Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, close to Aminata Diallo, suspected of ordering the attack and being investigated in this case.

“You have to refine the options and give a list, today is without Kheira,” Renard mentioned about the possibility of summoning Hamraoui in the future.

Hervé Renard faces a complex landscape with the women’s team. There is very little time left until the World Cup, and although Renard is known in the football world for bringing teams that are considered underdogs to life, managing the internal dynamics in the team will be essential for the coach.

*Article adapted from its original in French