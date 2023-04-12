More than 5,000 male and female citizens benefited from the career guidance services provided by the “Nafes” program, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, from the beginning of 2023 until the end of last March.
Ahmed Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary for National Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said that vocational guidance services aim to qualify Emirati cadres at the state level, prepare them to compete in the private sector, introduce them to its challenges, and educate them about the skills and professions required in the targeted economic sectors, in addition to supporting their work in appropriate jobs. This is done by holding individual and group counseling sessions, and evaluating the professional tendencies of job seekers as well as those employed.
He added that the career counseling sessions focus on several axes, most notably the advantages of working in the private sector, job search tools, understanding the requirements of the labor market, and developing individual development plans to increase the chances of those enrolled in obtaining suitable jobs that enable them to be partners in advancing the prosperity of the private sector and contribute effectively to promoting The growth of priority economic sectors that support the national economy.
He explained that the importance of vocational guidance stems from its contribution to raising the employment index of citizens in the labor market and enhancing their professional stability, stressing the importance of the role of employers, parents and educational institutions in the success of vocational guidance.
The number of individual counseling sessions held since the beginning of this year amounted to more than 4,500 sessions, divided into two categories: the first is job seekers and included more than 3,000 citizens, while the second category included workers in the private sector and benefited from its counseling sessions 1,500 national employees whose practical experience does not exceed two years.
More than 500 citizens benefited from the group counseling sessions, which were divided into three workshops. The first session aimed at developing the skills of new workers, employees who face challenges in the work environment, and job seekers. The session included how to develop and activate oneself in building a system of personal and professional success, and raising The level of self-esteem among the participants through developing a sense of self-responsibility towards success in life and making it, and learning about the most important secrets of self-making and life making. And how to overcome the pressures of work in it.
About 160 male and female citizens, both new workers and job seekers, participated in the second workshop. It aimed to introduce the concept of psychological stress and its causes, to identify emotions correctly and their impact on a person’s professional life, and to learn some skills to reduce work pressures. The attendees of the session discussed how to employ and develop skills and competencies in the workplace. The work environment, adapting to work in the private sector, dealing with different cultures in the work environment, and managing emotions so that they do not affect the performance of the required tasks.
The third workshop was attended by about 200 male and female citizens. It was about a “competitive and positive work environment.” The workshop introduced the worker to the concept of quality of life in the work environment, how to develop an action plan to create a quality of life in the work environment and private life, and to identify the concept of quality of life and a healthy environment in the workplace. Work, and set limits.
Group sessions are scheduled to continue to be held periodically during the coming period, focusing on the needs of the target groups of job seekers and new Emirati workers.
#male #female #citizens #benefited #career #counseling #services #Nafes
Leave a Reply