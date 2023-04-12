Dhe climate protection movement Fridays for Future accuses the activists of the last generation of dividing society with their protest actions. “The climate crisis needs solutions for society as a whole and we can only find and fight for them together and not by pitting people against each other in everyday life,” said spokeswoman Annika Rittmann.

Blockades in Hamburg particularly affected commuters “who can neither afford to live in downtown Hamburg nor use public transport due to the lack of expansion. The same is to be feared in Berlin.” With good reason, Fridays for Future has always relied on other forms of protest.

The Fridays for Future climate demos were inspired by the Swede Greta Thunberg, who first sat down in August 2018 for a “school strike for the climate” in front of the parliament in Stockholm.

The last generation is particularly known for its street blockades, but also for other controversial pasting campaigns, such as in museums. On Thursday in Hamburg, climate activists from the group had obstructed the beginning of Easter travel at important points. In the last week of April, the group wants to block streets in Berlin until May. “From Monday, April 24th, we will peacefully bring Berlin to a standstill with street blockades,” says the website.

The activists are calling for a speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour on German autobahns and a permanent 9-euro ticket for buses and trains as immediate measures against the impending “climate collapse”.