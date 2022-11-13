Greenhouse gas emissions from private plane travel are 5 to 14 times higher than the average for passengers on airliners

About 400 private jets landed in Egypt during COP27 (United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change), Egyptian authorities told the news agency. AFP🇧🇷 The use of private planes by climate activists has been criticized for emitting more greenhouse gases than commercial flights.

Greenhouse gas emissions from private planes are 5 to 14 times higher than the average for passengers on airliners, according to the European advocacy group. Transport and Environment🇧🇷 The release of greenhouse gases, from the burning of the fuel, is about two tons.

According to the BBCfrom data from the FlightRadar24, 36 jets landed in Sharm el-Sheikh between 4 and 6 November. Another 64 private planes arrived in Cairo, of which 24 flew to Sharm el-Sheikh. The British broadcaster also checked private flights departing the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France and the Netherlands.

the elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) also travels to the event in a private plane, belonging to the former owner of Qualicorp. The Gulfstream G650 model, used by PT, must spend an average of 130.5 tons of CO2 to make the trip.

COP27 started on November 6th and continues until the 18th of this month. The day before the event began, more than 500 protesters from Greenpeace and the Extinction Rebellion blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands. They sat around the planes to prevent take-off, while others rode bicycles on the spot.

See photos of the act at Schiphol Airport:



SQUID AT COP27

The president-elect will travel to Egypt and will be one of the names of Brazil at COP27 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change). The current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), will not participate in the event. There will be representatives from the House and Senate, including the president of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Lula goes on Monday (14.nov.2022) and returns on Saturday (19.nov) – before returning, he passes through Portugal. The president-elect’s wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, accompanies him on the trip.

The former president’s agenda at COP27 is as follows:

Wednesday (Nov 16) at 11 am — participates in the event "Charter from the Amazon – a common agenda for the climate transition" – governors also participate Waldez Goes (PDT-AP), Gladson Cameli (PP-AC), Mauro Mendes (Brazil-MT Union), Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA), Wanderlei Barbosa (Republicans-TO) and Colonel Marcos Rocha (Brazil-RO Union);

— participates in the event “Charter from the Amazon – a common agenda for the climate transition” – governors also participate Waldez Goes (PDT-AP), Gladson Cameli (PP-AC), Mauro Mendes (Brazil-MT Union), Helder Barbalho (MDB-PA), Wanderlei Barbosa (Republicans-TO) and Colonel Marcos Rocha (Brazil-RO Union); Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 5:15 pm — makes a statement in the UN area;

Thursday (Nov. 17) at 10 am — meeting with representatives of Brazilian civil society, at the Brazil Hub; and

— meeting with representatives of Brazilian civil society, at the Brazil Hub; and Thursday (Nov. 17) at 3 pm — meeting with the International Forum of Indigenous Peoples/People’s Forum on Climate Change.

O Power 360 found that, so far, 17 deputies and 13 senators have received authorization to travel to Egypt on an official mission. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco is one of them. The Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), it won’t.

the deputy Natalia Bonavides (PT-RN) is still awaiting authorization. the deputies Airton Faleiro (PT-PA) and Carlos Veras (PT-PE) are invited by the CNI.

Despite Bolsonaro’s absence, the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, has confirmed his presence at COP27 and will head the Brazilian delegation. He arrives in Egypt on November 15, but has already participated in the event’s interactive panels via videoconference. read here (46 KB) the list of government officials confirmed at the event, updated at 00:08 on November 10, 2022.