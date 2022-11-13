Floorball | Petteri Nykky and Nico Salo tell why Finland lost its solid lead in the bronze medal game

Finland became passive in a confident leadership position: “It was the classics again.”

Finland On Sunday, the men’s national floorball team was close to a complete failure in the bronze medal game of the World Championships in Zurich.

Finland easily took a 4–0 lead at the beginning of the second period, and the players seemed to think that the game was already over.

Was not. In the third period, in 50.15, Switzerland was already within reach of the goal, when Jan Zaugg hit a 3-4 taper.

After that, with the support of the home crowd, who cheered frantically, Switzerland pressed attacks to the end of Finland.

However, Finland survived in the steam boiler of the Swiss Life arena.

Match resolved when Sami Johansson shot the ball into an empty net 23 seconds before the end of the game when Switzerland played with six field players without a goalkeeper.

Why was Finland so close to losing its leading position Nico Salo?

“It was classic again,” admits Salo, who scored Finland’s fourth goal.

“We had talked about Switzerland not being able to create goals with the ball very well, as long as they are not given turnovers. It caused our game to be completely passive”, Salo analyzed.

“We didn’t attack anymore. We were just waiting for the game to end. Switzerland had the audience with them and the team got their spirits up. At that point, it’s difficult to change your game for the better.”

Salo admits that Finland’s complete melting down was not far off.

“It was close, but it didn’t melt. The head lasted until the end.”

Salo was satisfied that Finland remained in the medal position. He quickly aired the goal he scored, and had a smile on his face after the match.

After the bitter semi-final loss to Sweden, the bronze was good for the team.

According to Salo, the download was found naturally without forcing.

“Maybe you wouldn’t even have needed clubs today, the medal would have come just by fighting. We were really bad with the ball and tactically. This was taken by force of will.”

The World Cup tournament ended with bronze for Finland.

The head coach Petteri Nykky stated that Finland fell asleep after the start of the second period in a secure leading position.

“We were on the ropes and gave Switzerland complete control of the ball. The fact that we had an easy start to the match contributed to that, we scored easy goals. Then came such original sins.”

The match was Nyky’s last as Finland’s head coach. Next year, he will focus on his other coaching job, top golf.

“We talked before the last set that this is the last set of the tournament and my last set as well. That at least we don’t play this with stilts, but try to resist. Fortunately, it turned out this way.”

Nykky understood that the players enjoyed the victory.

“It’s okay to stay in the medal position. But I don’t like this because it doesn’t taste good. The goals were completely different.”

Nykky has not decided whether the career of the floorball coach who brought the other three World Cup golds was now here.

“It’s not worth doing in-depth analyzes now, but when the time is right.”

According to Nyky, there is no special longing associated with the end of national team coaching.

“There has been a long time to prepare for it. I cried because we didn’t achieve what we came for.”

Match started with Switzerland in control and the home crowd rabidly cheering.

Finland let Switzerland let off excess steam first, and then struck sharply.

Justus Kainulainen started the scoring streak with a penalty kick. Mikko Leikkanen completed Finland’s second goal at the end of a fine passing pattern. Miko Kailiala scored 3–0 with five minutes left in the first period.

Then Switzerland attacked, but Finland held out.

The following The World Cup will be held in 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

Starting as Finland’s head coach after Nyky Esa Jussila will probably bring new players to the team.

Sunday’s bronze game was probably the last national match at least for the credit defender Janne Lammis.

Two-time world champion Lamminen said In an interview with Expressen magazine, that these were his last World Cups. He is now focusing on the games in his club team in Tampere Classic.

“I’m getting old and there’s more to life than floorball. The Swedish Games are two years away and that’s a long time,” Lamminen, 37, said.