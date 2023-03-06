More than 40% of people in the UK were in favor of the presence of Prince Harry at the coronation of King Charles III, but against the participation of his wife Meghan Markle and the king’s brother, Prince Andrew. This is evidenced by the data of a survey conducted by Deltapoll and published on Monday, March 6, by the agency Bloomberg.

According to a study, 41% of Britons support the presence of Prince Harry at the coronation. At the same time, 43% of respondents said that his wife should stay at home. At the same time, the final decision on the presence of the couple at the ceremony has not yet been made.

“We are not yet disclosing an immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend,” said a spokesman for the couple, whose words are quoted in the article.

He added that now “various options are being considered.”

The poll also showed that 46% of Britons do not want to see Prince Andrew at the coronation.

At the same time, on March 5, the Daily Mail newspaper wrote that Harry and his wife were invited to the coronation of Charles III, despite their public criticism of the royal family. It was noted that the couple was invited to the ceremony at the end of last year. The prince himself confirmed that he had received a letter of invitation, according to the publication.

The coronation will take place on May 6th. On this day, Archie, the son of Harry and Meghan, will be 4 years old.