Twitter is no longer able to protect users from trolling, misinformation and child sexual exploitation, due to the layoffs and changes that have occurred since Elon Musk took ownership of the social network. This is what some employees told the BBC.

Exclusive data and testimonials from Twitter users confirm their allegations that hate, harassment and misogynistic and offensive accounts thrive on the social network. Employees and former employees of the company have told the British broadcaster that Twitter’s features for protecting users from trolling and harassment are proving difficult to maintain, due to what they describe as a chaotic work environment, in which Musk he is always followed by bodyguards.

The former Twitter chief of content said that all members of his team, who had created security measures, were fired. Internal research at the social network suggests that these security measures had reduced trolling by 60%. An engineer working for Twitter revealed that “no one is doing” this sort of work now, likening the platform to a building that looks fine from the outside, but is “on fire” inside.