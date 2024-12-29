As of January 1, 2025, companies that put their products with containers and packaging on the Spanish market must comply with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). This obligation, included in Royal Decree 1055/2022 approved at the end of 2022, represents significant progress towards sustainability, as it promotes the prevention, reuse and recycling of packaging in the national market, in addition to imposing new and relevant legal obligations. to the actors in the packaging value chain.

The new RAP obliges companies called “product producers”, that is, national and foreign companies that put packaging on the Spanish market, or import or acquire packaged products intra-Community, to organize and finance the management of their packaging waste and that reach their customers.

December 31, 2024 is the deadline set by legislation for companies to join a SCRAP such as ENVALORA, which already has definitive authorization. As of January 1, 2025, all companies must comply with RAP obligations and guarantee the correct management of their packaging waste. Those companies that do not adhere to an authorized system run the risk of facing sanctions for failing to comply with the regulations, so it is essential that they act early to avoid setbacks.

Final authorization

ENVALORA is the SCRAP promoted by the industry itself, being the first and only system with definitive authorization to operate with industrial and commercial packaging, both single-use and reusable, throughout the national territory.









The more than 1,400 companies that are already part of ENVALORA ensure they comply with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) collectively and more efficiently and with all legal guarantees, by belonging to an already authorized SCRAP.

Furthermore, joining ENVALORA not only guarantees compliance with the RAP, but as indicated by Isabel Goyena, director of ENVALORA, “it provides technical and legal advice for those obligations that companies must comply with individually and which are many and some complex. For example, the registration and subsequent declaration of packaging in the Registry of Product Producers enabled by the Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) or the obligations in invoices for the sale of packaged products, which often involve changes in these systems. billing with significant investments by companies to be able to comply.

Comprehensive and validated operation

ENVALORA’s operating models have been validated by the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, which processed the authorization, as well as by the MITERD and the rest of the autonomous communities, which allows it to operate throughout Spain with full legal guarantee.

Designed after an exhaustive analysis of the different types of containers and packaging, ENVALORA’s operations offer efficient solutions for all cases of industrial and commercial packaging, both single-use and reusable of any type of material. In addition, it has been a pioneer in designing Deposit, Return and Return Systems (SDDR) operating in closed and open circuits, which makes it the first SCRAP authorized to manage both types of circuits.

Companies adhering to ENVALORA are fully prepared to comply with the regulations as of January 1, 2025, when the RAP will be mandatory. In this process, the ENVANET digital platform plays a key role by allowing all the required information to be provided, guaranteeing compliance with the RAP without errors or delays.

Innovative platform

Currently, companies members of ENVALORA already use ENVANET to carry out various procedures, such as packaging declaration, with total security and confidentiality. Furthermore, this platform, developed by ENVALORA experts, facilitates communication between all the actors involved in the management of packaging waste, including member companies, waste managers, collection points and final holders. This not only ensures a secure and transparent process, but also guarantees data traceability.

Any packaging company operating in Spain can meet its RAP obligation collectively through ENVALORA, benefiting from competitive rates and guaranteeing legal compliance, while promoting the prevention, reuse and recycling of packaging.